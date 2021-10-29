Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23.

About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

