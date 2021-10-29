yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for $17.42 or 0.00028019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $173,522.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

