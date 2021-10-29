Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $496,484.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $126.87. 343,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,566. BlackLine has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.