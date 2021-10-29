Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

INVA opened at $17.31 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

