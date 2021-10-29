Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report sales of $4.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $18.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

