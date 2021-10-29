Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$4.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($4.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.04). Novavax reported earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $150.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.