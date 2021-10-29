Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

