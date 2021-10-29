Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $192.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.50 million. Semtech reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $27,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.34.

Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

