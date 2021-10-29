Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,142,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

