Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

CRSP traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 1,219,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,807. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

