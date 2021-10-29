Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $10,825,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $10,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

