Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,017,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $29.70 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.