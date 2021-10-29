Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

