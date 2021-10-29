Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.