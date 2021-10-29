Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Equities analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $194.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.50 million. PetIQ reported sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $886.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PetIQ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

