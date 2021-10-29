Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $60.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $239.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $239.95 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $243.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.