Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $67.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

