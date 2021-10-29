Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $263.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.