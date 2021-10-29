Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.92 Million

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $54.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.40 million to $55.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $214.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.76 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

