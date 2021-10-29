Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

