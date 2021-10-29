Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.33). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.