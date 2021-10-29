Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. Citigroup cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

IQ opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3,486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 1,777,646 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

