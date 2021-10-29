Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $259.60 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $227.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $962.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

