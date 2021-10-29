Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

NBSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,690,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 49,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

