Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.49.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.