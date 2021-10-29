Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

