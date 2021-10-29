Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $195.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $198.09 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $784.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

