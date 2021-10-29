Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.40 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 38.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 35.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Olin by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

