Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

