Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.42. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.