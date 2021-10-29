Zacks: Brokerages Expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Volta.

Get Volta alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VLTA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volta stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Volta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. Volta has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.