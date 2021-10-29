ZBG Token Market Cap Hits $8.15 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $8.15 million and $368,617.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

