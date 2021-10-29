Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,210,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $532.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $281.02 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.