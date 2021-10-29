Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00259498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000103 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

