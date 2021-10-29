Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. 30,667,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. Zendesk has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

