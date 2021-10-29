Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $23.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zendesk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support.

