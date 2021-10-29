Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $23.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

