Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wolfe Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Zendesk stock traded down $23.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 387,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,081. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

