Zero Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $47,598.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00262956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00126126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,648,987 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

