ZeusNetwork Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $85,432.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003664 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

