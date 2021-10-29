Zeusshield Market Capitalization Hits $295,422.48 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $295,422.48 and $28,435.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.