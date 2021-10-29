Zilliqa Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $78.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.47 or 0.00460737 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.53 or 0.00978712 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,222,997,613 coins and its circulating supply is 11,931,530,460 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

