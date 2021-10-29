Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

