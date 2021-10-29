ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and $3.56 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00072640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,546.13 or 1.00604683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.19 or 0.07045479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022002 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

