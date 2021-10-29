Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $276.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $525.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,798 shares of company stock worth $61,771,583. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

