ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.