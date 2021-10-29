Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,819,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 16,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,756. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

