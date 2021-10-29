Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.13% of Booking worth $116,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking stock traded down $23.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,405.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,838. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

