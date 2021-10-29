Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 28,026 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $253.35. The company had a trading volume of 435,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a market cap of $631.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $252.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.