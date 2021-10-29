Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,536,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,772. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

