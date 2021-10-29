Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $91,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 337.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,912 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

